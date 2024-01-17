High Court Judge Accompanies Ailing Marry Mubaiwa to Hospital Hearing

By Jane Mlambo| The ex-wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga Marry Mubaiwa had her High Court hearing held at her hospital bed at St Anne’s Hospital on Tuesday.

Mubaiwa, bedridden since January 11, faced accusations of fraud and money laundering.

During the unconventional hearing at the hospital, Mubaiwa, under the watchful eye of High Court Judge Justice Pisirai Kwenda, followed the proceedings from her hospital bed.

Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, confirmed her severe illness, describing her as “very sick.”

The trial, originally scheduled to commence, was postponed to February 14, with the judge mandating a government medical officer to compile a comprehensive medical report before the rescheduled date.

The case, initially relegated to the High Court due to its complexity, revolves around allegations that Mubaiwa externalized almost US$1 million to China and South Africa in 2018.

The charges further assert that she utilized her drivers to transport funds without adhering to proper protocols, diverting funds intended for the purchase of goods towards acquiring personal properties.

The intricate web of financial transactions and claims of misappropriation adds a layer of complexity to the legal proceedings.

Mubaiwa’s health woes, particularly complications affecting her legs, have become a focal point in the trial’s delays.

The judge’s call for a thorough medical report underscores the interplay between the legal intricacies of the case and the defendant’s health issues.

