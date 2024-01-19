JUST IN: Kombi Driver Kidnaps 22 Pupils from David Livingstone Primary School, Foiled by Good Samaritan in Macheke

By A Correspondent| Yesterday afternoon, a distressing incident unfolded at David Livingstone Primary School as a kombi driver, responsible for transporting pupils from the school to their homes in Kuwadzana, allegedly kidnapped at least 22 children from the ECD A and B classes.

The alarming situation took a turn when the kombi ran out of fuel in Macheke.

Fortunately, a vigilant motorist came across the stranded vehicle and discovered the children in a state of distress.

Reacting promptly, the motorist reported the incident to the police, who swiftly arrived at the scene.

Subsequently, the driver was apprehended, and the traumatized children were taken to Marondera Hospital for a thorough medical examination.

Investigations into the incident revealed that certain parents in Kuwadzana had been compensating the driver for his services in transporting their children to and from the school over an extended period.

The children were reportedly picked up from school around midday, adding a layer of concern to the situation.

The motive behind the kidnapping remains unclear, as the police are actively engaged in interviewing the apprehended driver. As of now, a detailed statement from the police regarding the case is pending.

Source: Herald

