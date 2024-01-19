Sikhala Solidarity Movement Members Summoned by Police

By A Correspondent| The Sikhala Solidarity Movement, a group advocating for the release of Citizens Coalition for Change member Job Sikhala, has reported that its members are being summoned for questioning by state agents.

The movement’s coordinator, Obert Masaraure, took to social media to express concern over the apparent crackdown on its members.

In a tweet posted yesterday, Masaraure stated, “We are receiving phone calls from members of the Sikhala Solidarity Movement across the country, who are being invited for questioning by State agents.

The State is advised that we are not planning any protests on 24 January 2024. We are simply attending court in numbers.”

The Sikhala Solidarity Movement was formed to support Job Sikhala, who has been in pre-trial detention for over a year.

The movement advocates for Sikhala’s release and has been actively involved in peaceful demonstrations and legal efforts to bring attention to his case.

The Sikhala Solidarity Movement continues to call for the release of Job Sikhala.

