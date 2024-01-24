They Want To Kill Me : Tshabangu

By A Correspondent

In a startling turn of events, Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-declared Secretary of the CCC (Citizens’ Coalition for Change), has recently voiced concerns over his safety, claiming that senior party members are plotting against him.

Tshabangu has accused Hon Amos Chibaya of threatening him.

Tshabangu disclosed his apprehensions, stating, “I don’t know what his problem is. Amos Chibaya continuously calls me with different numbers, intimidating me, but I’m not shaken whatsoever.

I’m quite prepared to face whatever comes my way, and I stand resolute to the founding principles of our Tsvangirai-led Opposition movement.”

The allegations have raised eyebrows within the political landscape, as the CCC has been gaining momentum as a prominent opposition force.

The party, led by Nelson Chamisa, emerged in response to the political dynamics in Zimbabwe, aiming to challenge the status quo.

Tshabangu’s claims hint at a deep-seated conflict that has now come to the forefront, jeopardizing the credibility of the party’s leadership.

Amos Chibaya, the accused party member, has not issued an official response to these allegations at the time of writing.

Political analysts suggest that the public airing of internal disputes could have detrimental effects on the party’s image.

The CCC, born out of the legacy of the late Morgan Tsvangirai, has positioned itself as a beacon of change in Zimbabwean politics. However, if internal conflicts persist, the party risks losing the trust and support of its followers.

