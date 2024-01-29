Sikhala Back In Court For Sentencing

Convicted former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala will be back in court today for sentencing following his conviction on charges of inciting public violence last week.

Sikhala was convicted together with another former CCC legislator Godfrey Sithole.

Before sentencing, Sikhala’s lawyers will also have time for mitigation and among their arguments will be the fact that the combative politician has already stayed in custody for a year and seven months as well as the fact that this is his first conviction despite being arrested for over 60 times in his long political career.

Meanwhile, pro-democracy campaigners have slammed the state for politically persecuting President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s political rivals.

ZimEye will continue to give you updates as Sikhala’s case proceeds today.

