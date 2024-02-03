Mbare Traders Operating In Fear Of Violent Attacks From Zanu PF Youth Leader

TRADERS at Mbare’s Vito Complex are operating in fear following a series of violent attacks perpetrated by a gang allegedly aligned to Zanu PF youth leader Emmanuel Mahachi.

Following the violent attacks, Vito Complex traders have pleaded with party leadership and security agents for protection from Mahachi.

Vito Complex has been a subject of ownership disputes among Zanu PF functionaries including court challenges.

On Monday several operators ran for cover after axe wielding men pounced on them, destroying their wares, cars and assaulting others.

The attacks were captured on CCTV and the videos have since gone viral on various social media platforms leaving many calling for the arrest of the perpetrators.

The attacks are believed to have been done in revenge following the arrest of Mahachi last Saturday after another violent incident at the complex in which he allegedly pulled a gun and fired two shots in air while threatening to shoot welders at the complex.

On Monday Mahachi appeared at the Harare magistrates court answering to the allegations and a magistrate threw out the case, refusing to place him on remand on a robbery charge.

According to court papers, Mahachi threatened to kill one Bright Nyamusopo at the complex, pointing a gun at him, prompting Nyamusopo and other workers at the complex to flee, leaving behind their machinery which was then allegedly seized by Mahachi.

His lawyer while having an exchange with the investigating officer Cephas Hove said Mahachi was acting in self defence from intruders.

After the court’s decision, freeing Mahachi, his supporters allegedly went back to the complex attacking everyone viewed as being aligned to the owner of the complex Blessed Charakupa while boasting that nothing will happen to them as they control the system.

“We have incurred loses after our wares were destroyed by this gang. The evidence is there and we call upon the police to act on it. We cannot have a situation where one person wields so much power that everyone here is in fear. We are all from the same party and we should benefit equally. This is now tarnishing the image of the party,” a trader who preferred anonymity told this publication.

Allegations are that the recent court events have given the gang so much power to conduct themselves with impunity.

“They boast that nothing will happen to them as their leader (Mahachi) walked out of court free despite serious allegations against him. Everyone now fears that reporting to the police will be a waste of time as nothing will come out of it. We now appeal to the party’s leadership to intervene and restore peace,” another trader said.

