Notorious Robber Musa Taj Abdul Sentenced To 52 Years In Jail

Notorious armed robber Musa Taj Abdul and accomplices have all been jailed 52 years each following their conviction for 13 counts of the heinous crime by Harare magistrate Ignatius Mhene.

Abdul was convicted together with Charles Lundu and Sean Andile Dlamini in December last year and have been awaiting sentencing. Until their arrest, the trio had been on the police wanted list for 20 years.

In coming up with their sentence, the magistrate took into consideration that the trio were unrepentant criminals who already have convictions. They will however serve 38 years effective each after part of their sentence was suspended on conditions of good behaviour.

Abdul and accomplices denied allegations during trial but prosecutors proved that they committed the offences. The court heard on July 24, 2020, the three pounced at house number 40 Longford Street, Queensdale, Harare while armed with a shotgun, pistols, hammer and iron bar.



