Trio Murders Colleague Over Cellphone Theft Allegations

Police in Inyathi have arrested three suspected murderers for allegedly assaulting and murdering a colleague over allegations of cellphone theft.

The trio suspects; Kulekani Nyathi (25), Nkanyido Tshuma (26) and Bukhosi Mgucini all from Inyathi are held in Police custody pending further investigations.

Circumstances are that on February 04 and at around 2000 hours, the seven suspects were drinking beer at the farmhouse shop together with the now deceased Fight Phiri who is aged 27.

The suspects started accusing the now deceased of stealing an Itel cell phone belonging to Hapyson Ncube who is the shopkeeper at that place.

A misunderstanding arose between the two parties prompting one of the suspects to assault the now-deceased Phiri once on the face using open hands.

The now deceased person got outside the shop and ran with his life with two suspects giving a chase towards the bush whilst the other five suspects were following behind.

The other suspect who was following a chase found the now deceased person crying, lying on the ground facing upwards bleeding from the forehead and pleading for mercy to the two suspects who were standing on top of him.

The suspec then joined and further assaulted the complainant several times before leaving him unconscious in the bush which is about 50 meters away from the farm shop.

On February 5, the now deceased went back home where he narrated his fate to the informant who later took him to Inyathi hospital where he was certified dead upon admission.

A report was filed at ZRP Inyathi where the scene was attended and a smelling substance suspected to be a cattle dipping chemical was observed.

All three suspects were arrested and are under police custody at ZRP Inyathi. The body of the now-deceased person was taken to Inyathi District Hospital Mortuary post-mortem at United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Matabeleland North Province Police Spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed receiving a murder report of Fight Phiri.

