ZANU PF Accuses US of Closed Engagement Door Amidst Sanctions Press Conference Clash

By A Correspondent| In a tense diplomatic standoff, ZANU PF has pointed fingers at the United States, alleging a deliberate obstruction of engagement opportunities, following the exclusion of its members from a press conference convened by US embassy officials to explicate the details of a recently imposed sanctions regime.

NewsDay observed a confrontation as members affiliated with the shadowy Citizens Against Economic Sanctions, having ties to the ruling party, were forcefully denied access to the presser. The incident underscores escalating tensions between the two nations.

The friction arises in the aftermath of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and 13 other prominent figures, including First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, being slapped with fresh sanctions under the Global Magnitsky (GloMag) sanctions program. These sanctions, primarily targeting corruption and human rights violations, signify a revocation of the longstanding Zimbabwe-specific sanctions program in effect since 2003.

Notable figures on the sanctions list include Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri, CIO Deputy Director Walter Tapfumaneyi, businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, his wife Sandra Mpunga, businessman Obey Chimuka, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga, Deputy Police Commissioner Stephen Mutamba, and Midlands Minister Owen Ncube. Additionally, entities such as Tagwirei’s Sakunda Holdings, accused of facilitating state corruption, Fossil Agro, and Fossil Contracting, are also targeted.

The tensions escalated when US Embassy officials convened a press conference in Harare to elucidate the intricacies of the new sanctions regime. However, ZANU PF officials expressed displeasure as they found themselves barred from attending the crucial event.

Farai Marapira, the ZANU PF director of information and publicity, voiced the party’s frustration, stating, “Our people were blocked from attending the Sanctions press conference. This shows that they are not ready for engagement and to answer difficult questions.”

During the presser, US embassy Chargé d’Affaires, Laurence Socha, emphasized the United States’ commitment to upholding core values of respect for human rights and responsible, transparent governance. Socha clarified that the sanctions are targeted against individuals responsible for corruption and serious human rights abuses, not against the country of Zimbabwe itself.

Socha urged the Zimbabwean government to take concrete steps towards openness and democracy, addressing corruption issues. He also emphasized the dynamic nature of the sanctions program, with regular adjustments based on available evidence, indicating the US’s intention to support the citizens of Zimbabwe and its democratic institutions.

In response, Marapira questioned the sincerity of the US stance, pondering whether it signaled a genuine willingness to effect positive change or merely an attempt to legitimize existing sanctions, which, according to him, are illegal under international law.

-Newsday

