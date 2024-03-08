Malaysian National Found With 1 Live Bullet At Vic Falls Int Airport

Spread the love

A Malaysian national who was arrested at Victoria Falls International Airport on Saturday after one live bullet was found in her baggage has been acquitted.

In a brief statement, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Lucy Kabethi Wanjiku (36), who appeared before the Victoria Falls Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition was acquitted on Wednesday.

It said:

The 36-year-old Malaysian national, Lucy Kabethi Wanjiku who was appearing before the Victoria Falls Magistrates Court on charges of unlawful possession of ammunition was yesterday acquitted.

The charges were emanating from an incident that took place on the 2nd of March 2024 at the Victoria Falls International Airport where one live 9mm round of ammunition was detected by the baggage scanner as part of the accused person’s luggage.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...