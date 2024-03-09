DeMbare, Bosso In War Of Words Before Battle Of Zimbabwe

THE stage is set for an epic battle featuring giants Highlanders and Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Having been outclassed in a match which was abandoned after 38 minutes, Highlanders troop into Emagumeni wary of the threat posed by their bitter rivals.

Now under Zambian expatriate coach Kelvin Kaindu, Bosso are not leaving anything to chance in their PSL opening tie, which Kaindu has branded Africa’s El Classico.

“Our preparations have been going on well, we are looking forward to the game. We are almost complete in finalising our 2024 squad and we trust the team that we have. For me, that game is one of the biggest games in Africa which should attract big crowds and be televised. We want football to be a family sport so let fans come in numbers and cheer their teams.” he said.

Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and defender Peter Mudhuwa who was slapped with a fine by the PSL disciplinary committee for allegedly inciting violence in the last fixture, are hoping to restore Highlanders’ lost pride.

“We have done our homework and it is a big game which requires no one to be motivated. we want three points for our fans,” said Sibanda.

Mudau said, “That is a closed chapter and the focus is on the game and I am prepared for the game.”

Their opponents, Dynamos are plotting yet another upset come Sunday.

“Of course, we are very ready. I think the preparations have been going on very well. We expect a full-strength squad going to Bulawayo. As coach, we need to win titles.

We have been focusing on grey areas but we expect the guys to perform very well and win games. Last time our conversion rate was poor but we hope to get it right this season,” said Dynamos head coach, Genesis Mangombe.

The fixture involving two of the country’s ’ biggest clubs, defines Zimbabwean football and has the potential of pulling huge crowds.

ZBC News

