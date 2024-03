Update On African Games

Women cricket

The Lady Chevrons have dismissed Uganda for 72 runs in their second pool B match at the ongoing African Games.

All-rounder Josephine Nkomo was the chief destroyer bagging three wickets, while spinners Precious Marange, Kelis Ndhlovu and Loreen Tshuma picked up two wickets apiece.

The winner of the encounter will progress to the semifinals with a match to spare.

ZBC News

