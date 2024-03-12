Former Police Commissioner And Wife Apprehended In Gweru Baby Kidnapping Case

By A Correspondent| In a shocking turn of events, Mekia Tanyanyiwa, a retired police commissioner, and his wife, Sakhile Tanyanyiwa, find themselves at the center of a kidnapping scandal involving a two-month-old infant in Gweru.

The incident unfolded last Friday when Loreen Hungwe, a 31-year-old resident of Woodlands, Gweru, reported to the police that her daughter, Benice Jasi, had been abducted.

The complaint detailed a sinister plot that implicated both the former police commissioner and his spouse.

According to official police memo 105/24, Sakhile Tanyanyiwa, a 34-year-old student at Midlands State University, was identified as the first accused person.

The second accused, Mekia Tanyanyiwa, who retired from the police force in January 2018 and is now self-employed, was apprehended while driving from Harare to Gweru, purportedly to return the abducted baby.

Hungwe, who had given birth to the child on December 30, 2023, at Gweru Provincial Hospital, was at the center of the harrowing ordeal.

Last Friday at 11 am, she encountered Sakhile at the hospital’s main gate, where she sought directions to the maternity ward.

Little did Hungwe know that this seemingly innocent encounter would lead to the abduction of her child.

After obtaining the birth record, Hungwe accepted Sakhile’s offer for a ride to town. Unbeknownst to her, two other women were in the vehicle, one of whom held what appeared to be a newborn baby.

In a shocking twist, Sakhile sped off towards the Gweru-Bulawayo Highway, leaving Hungwe frantically screaming for help.

A vigilant witness managed to record the vehicle registration number, leading the desperate mother to report the incident at Gweru Central Police Station.

The investigation subsequently traced the car’s ownership to Nobert Chiwara of Kuwadzana, who confirmed selling it to Mekia Tanyanyiwa in July 2023.

Upon apprehension, Tanyanyiwa claimed he was on his way to Gweru with the abducted baby and implicated Sakhile as the one in possession of the Toyota Aqua.

Further investigations revealed that the vehicle was driven to Harare by an unknown female who fled into the darkness after delivering it.

Sakhile was later brought to CID Gweru, where she pointed fingers at her friend, Soneni Nyoni, as the person who left with the vehicle while she traveled to Masvingo.

The baby, positively identified by Hungwe, was taken for a medical examination at Gweru Provincial Hospital, where she was found to be stable.

The seized Toyota Aqua is now under police custody as evidence, marked with Notice of Seizure number 0097751.

Surveillance footage from the Gweru North tollgate confirmed the car passed through at 5:16 pm on the day of the crime, headed for Kwekwe.

