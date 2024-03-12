Law Catches Up On Victoria Falls Dealer

By A Correspondent| In a recent legal development in Victoria Falls, Controller Daka, a 46-year-old resident, has been found guilty and sentenced by a Victoria Falls Magistrate on charges of fraud.

The conviction stems from an incident on February 11, 2024, in Monde village, Victoria Falls, where the accused intentionally misled Munashe Chizhou into believing he was selling his residential stand.

The State successfully demonstrated that Daka accepted the full payment for the stand from the unsuspecting Chizhou.

However, the truth unraveled on March 3, 2024, when Chizhou sought to change the ownership of the property.

The village head revealed that the stand had already been sold to Wellington Muzhuzha in January 2024.

Following this revelation, Chizhou promptly reported the matter to the police, leading to the subsequent arrest of Controller Daka.

The defrauded amount totaled USD3,000, and unfortunately, no funds have been recovered in the aftermath of the investigation.

In response to the charges, the Victoria Falls Magistrate sentenced Daka to 36 months imprisonment.

Of this term, 8 months were suspended for a duration of 5 years, contingent upon the accused’s demonstration of good behavior. Additionally, 16 months of imprisonment were suspended with the condition that Daka completes 560 hours of community service.

Furthermore, a 12-month imprisonment term was suspended on the condition that Daka restitutes the complainant, Munashe Chizhou, the full sum of USD3,000 by April 2, 2024.

Failure to meet this restitution deadline could result in the activation of the suspended sentence.

