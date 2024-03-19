Madzibaba Ishmael Denied Bail

Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa, and his seven church members have been denied bail on the basis that they may interfere with witnesses and that they may be a public outcry.

The ruling was made Norton Court Regional magistrate Christine Nyandoro today this morning.



Madzibaba Ishmael lawyer Purity Chikangaise said “We will appeal the ruling to the High Court”.



Madzibaba Ishmael is facing charges of forced child labour at his farm to young children in Nyabira at Lily Farm and the burial of his church members without burial order.

He will appear in court on 4 April 2024 for routine remand.

