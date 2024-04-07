New ZiG Notes To Hit The Streets From 30 April

By A Correspondent| The newly introduced ZiG notes and coins will only begin circulating from 30 April 2024, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe has said.

In a statement last night, RBZ Governor Dr Mushayavanhu said the ZiG notes and coins were presently in production “and will start circulating in the economy on 30 April 2024” to allow the central bank “to undertake an intensive educational and awareness campaign on the key security features”.

“The campaign is expected to reach out to a wide spectrum of society consistent with the Reserve Bank’s financial inclusion thrust,” he said.

