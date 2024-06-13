Ostallos Siziba Pays Tribute To Malawi’s Vice President

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima of the Republic of Malawi.

We stand in solidarity with the people of Malawi, sharing their grief and offering our heartfelt condolences and utmost support.

Our thoughts and prayers are with President Lazarus Chakwera, the government of Malawi, and the entire nation during this difficult time.

May they find strength and resilience in their collective grief.

With deepest sympathies and condolences.

