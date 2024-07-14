BREAKING: White Isuzu Hijacked with Baby Inside in

Spread the love

By Dorrothy Moyo | ZimEye | Khayelitsha, 13 July 2024- A white Isuzu D-Tech vehicle was hijacked with a three-month-old baby, Tinashe Sundayi, inside. The incident happened at approximately 2 PM.

Tinashe, who was last seen wearing a pink outfit, was inside the vehicle when it was forcibly taken. The baby’s parents and local authorities are urgently appealing for any information that could help locate the vehicle and ensure the safe return of Tinashe.

Details of the incident are still emerging, but it is known that the vehicle was hijacked in the Khayelitsha area. Authorities are conducting an extensive search and investigation to track down the hijackers and recover the vehicle.

Anyone with information about the hijacking or the whereabouts of the vehicle and baby is urged to immediately contact the Khayelitsha police station or call the parents at 0789209579.

This incident has understandably caused significant concern and anxiety among the local community. Police are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or sightings of the vehicle.

As this situation unfolds, updates will be provided. The safety and swift recovery of baby Tinashe Sundayi remain the highest priority for all involved.

For now, the community’s assistance and cooperation are crucial in bringing this distressing incident to a safe and positive resolution.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...