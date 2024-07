Relief For Citizens As Minor Is Granted Bail

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

The High Court has reserved its judgement on the bail appeal for the Avondale 78 until this Thursday.

Meanwhile, one of the minors who was still incarcerated has been granted bail by Justice Mutevedzi.

We continue to fight for justice and are grateful for the solidarity shown by citizens who have stood with us.

We fight on!

It’s homeland or death!

#FreeAvondale78

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...