World Council of Churches Condemns Arrest and Torture of Zimbabwean Activists

By A Correspondent| The World Council of Churches (WCC) has issued a strong condemnation following the arrest and reported torture of four pro-democracy campaigners in Zimbabwe.

The activists—Namatai Kwekweza, Samuel Gwenzi, Robson Chere, and Vusumuzi Moyo—were reportedly apprehended at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare, forcibly removed from a plane, and subjected to severe torture. They were subsequently handed over to police authorities the next day.

This incident is part of a broader crackdown on civil society, coinciding with the upcoming Southern African Development Community (SADC) meeting set to begin in Harare on August 17.

The WCC has expressed deep concern over the shrinking space for civil society organizations in Zimbabwe, highlighting the increasingly repressive measures taken by the government against those advocating for democracy and human rights.

“The World Council of Churches condemns in the strongest terms all forms of torture and clampdown on civil society,” the WCC stated, urging Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to address these violations. The organization emphasized that such actions undermine Zimbabwe’s constitution and violate international human rights laws.

The WCC’s statement underscores its long-standing commitment to the people of Zimbabwe, tracing back to its support for the country’s liberation from colonial rule through the WCC’s Programme to Combat Racism. “We stood with Zimbabweans in the past; we will stand with them today,” the WCC affirmed.

This call to action also echoes sentiments from the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC), which recently addressed the “politically fragile and polarized political environment” in the country during its 47th General Assembly. The ZCC urged the nation to recommit to constitutional principles and the rule of law, warning of the dangers posed by political instability.

The WCC has called on the SADC to play a proactive role in addressing the ongoing governance issues in Zimbabwe, which threaten not only the country’s stability but also that of the broader region. The organization concluded with a prayer for peace, freedom of speech, and the upholding of human rights and dignity in Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe faces critical challenges, the WCC’s call serves as a reminder of the international community’s watchful eye and its support for those fighting for justice and democratic freedoms

