More Rains And Thunderstorm For Zimbabwe

THE Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has predicted more rain and thunderstorms in the next 10 days, although the downgraded Cyclone Dineo phenomenon has left the country.

Last week, the tropical storm hit the southern parts of the country destroying homes in Midlands and Matabeleland provinces.

In an interview yesterday, MSD forecaster Mr John Mupuro said the country will continue to experience heavy rains.

“Downgraded Cyclone Dineo is long gone but we are generally going to receive rains due to moist conditions. We will continue to receive localised thunderstorms. We don’t expect to see any change of weather in the next 10 days,” said Mr Mupuro.

He said the rains will be concentrated in the northern parts of the country but Matabeleland North and Midlands in the south will also receive heavy rains.

He said lesser downpours are expected in Matabeleland South and Masvingo provinces.

Mr Mupuro said flooding remains a matter of concern as the ground is soaked resulting in increased run-off.

“Run-off may cause flooding especially in areas near riverbanks and we urge the people not to attempt crossing flooded rivers. They should also stay indoors especially when they see that a storm is brewing,” said Mr Mupuro. – State Media