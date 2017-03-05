Mugabe Back In The Country

President Robert Mugabe has arrived back home this Sunday morning from Singapore where he had gone for a scheduled medical review.

Mugabe had left Harare on Wednesday morning for a scheduled medical review in the South East Asian country.

Accompanied by his daughter, Mrs Bona Chikore, President Mugabe’s plane touched down at the Harare International Airport just after 6.am.

He was met by the two vice presidents; Emmerson Mnangagwa and Phelekezela Mphoko, cabinet ministers Dr Sydney Sekeramayi, Dr Joram Gumbo and Simbarashe Mumbengegwi, Minister of State for Harare Province Miriam Chikukwa, Chief Secretary to the President Dr Misheck Sibanda, other senior government officials and service chiefs.

Looking upbeat and jovial, the President took some time to chat with his two deputiesMnangagwa and Mphoko, and proceeded to acknowledge the presence of service chiefs before taking his leave. – State Media