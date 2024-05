Is 2024 Bosso’s Year?

LOG leaders Highlanders are a point better than last season at the same stage after being held to a goalless draw by Arenel Movers at Barbourfields Stadium this Sunday.

The Bulawayo giants are on top of the log with 19 points after 10 matches.

