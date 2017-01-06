Billiat Comes Second In Africa

Staff Writer | Fancied Zimbabwe and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Khama Billiat, controversially came out second to club team mate and Ugandan Goalkeeper to clinch second place in Confederation of African Football (CAF) African Footballer of the year based in Africa Award last night.

In a night where virtually everyone expected the pint sized midfield maestro to walk away with the award, CAF left with egg on their face after yet again sidelining Southern Africa football from its moment of glory.

Riyad Mahrez was named African Player of the Year, while Billiat and Onyango’s club Mamelodi Sundowns the African Club Champions collected three awards winning the club of the year and coach Pitso Mosimane winning coach of the year.

The Leicester City winger beat Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane for the main award, becoming the first Algerian to lift the award.

Meanwhile, Alex Iwobi beat Eric Ayiah (Charity FC, Ghana) and Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Supreme Ladies, Ghana) to the award as African Youth Player of the Year 2016.

Manchester City starlet Kelechi Iheanacho has been named Africa’s Most Promising Talent by the Confederation of African Football.

The 20-year-old, who recently became the player with the best minutes per goal ratio of any player in Premier League history, beat Naby Keita (RB Leipzig) and Elia Meschak (TP Mazembe) to the award.

Here is a complete overview of all winners during the 2016 Glo-CAF Awards:

African Player of the Year

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Arsenal Ladies)

Most Promising Talent

Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Manchester City)

Youth Player of the Year

Alex Iwobi (Nigeria and Arsenal)

Coach of the Year

Pitso Mosimane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Club of the Year

Mamelodi Sundowns

National Team of the Year

Uganda

Women’s National Team of the Year

Nigeria