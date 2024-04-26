Man Jailed For Raping Own Daughter

CHIREDZI – Magistrate Vimbai Mutukwa has sentenced a Mwenezi man to 20 years in jail for raping his biological daughter (name withheld) aged 15.

The 36-year-old man from Mutiusinazita Village under Chief Mazetese will effectively serve 18 years after Magistrate Mutukwa suspended two years of the sentence.

He was found guilty after a full trial and despite an innocent plea. The man had been staying with his daughter since 2015 when he divorced his wife…

