Enforcement Of Motor Vehicle Radio Licences Unacceptable

Press Statement from cabinet does not carry force of law

3 May 2024

Following the recent Cabinet briefing, the Government has outlined the key points of a proposed bill aimed at revising regulations concerning the acquisition of vehicle licenses. The proposed changes suggest that owning a radio license would become a prerequisite for obtaining a vehicle license.

It is crucial to emphasize that the ongoing practice of the central government collecting road usage fees goes against the principles of decentralization as outlined in Chapter 14 of the constitution. Local authorities should be responsible for collecting road usage fees, which would then be used for maintaining local roads. On the other hand, the national government should collect toll fees for the upkeep of national highways and inter-district roads.

The Cabinet’s suggestion to mandate radio licenses for all other licenses is seen as exploitative and indicative of a government constantly seeking ways to extract money from its citizens. This move should be strongly opposed by all individuals.

Moreover, a press statement from the Cabinet does not carry the force of law. Individuals who enforce such statements, which are neither a Statutory Instrument nor an Act of Parliament, are acting unlawfully. Law-abiding citizens should not comply with such directives.

It’s important to note that these Cabinet proposals do not hold the status of law until they undergo public consultations as part of a bill, where the views of all citizens are considered. Subsequently, Parliament must deliberate on these proposals as a bill and either approve or reject them.

Until this procedural framework is followed, all law-abiding citizens are urged to report to the nearest police station anyone pressuring them to engage in an unlawful process.

Furthermore, the decision to set fees in United States Dollars rather than Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) suggests a lack of confidence by the government in its own currency.

Linda Tsungirirai Masarira

LEAD President

