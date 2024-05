Alarm As Government Sets Fuel Prices in ZiG Currency

By A Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has declared fuel prices in the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold currency, while retaining the USD equivalent.

As per ZERA’s announcement, petrol is priced at 21.15 ZiG, and diesel at 22.24 ZiG.

The unveiling of these new prices has raised concerns about potential fuel shortages in Zimbabwe.

