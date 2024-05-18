Decibel Drops Another Hot Jam

By Showbiz Reporter- The UK-based Urban Grooves pioneer Decibel has dropped a hot track.

The “Chido” hitmaker has released his latest song, “Murombo,” showcasing that he remains a powerful force in the music scene.

Though residing abroad, his influence on Zimbabwean music is undeniable.

Born Daniel Mazhindu, Decibel’s musical journey began during his university days in Zimbabwe, where he honed his skills as a backing vocalist for a Bulawayo reggae band.

After graduating in 2002, his talent was recognized, leading to a signing with the then-powerful Galaxy Records under Delani Makhalima.

Decibel’s debut single, “Nakai,” became an instant hit, topping the charts within weeks. “Chido,” his subsequent release, further cemented his status as a frontrunner in Urban Grooves.

Despite being based in the UK, Decibel stays connected to his musical roots.

His legacy as a pioneer of Urban Grooves remains strong, and his future musical endeavours are sure to be eagerly awaited by fans around the world.

