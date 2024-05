Grace Mugabe Audio Leak Hints On Who Assassinated Herbert Chitepo, And Planned Another Coup

Spread the love

If Herbert Chitepo had remained Tanzania's chief prosecutor, busy quoting Bible verses & sneaking into Zambia to lead the struggle, would his physical address ĥave been bombed by "uyu uyu aida kuuraya President kubva muna 1980!," who's cited in Grace Mugabe's voice? — ZimEye (@ZimEye) May 18, 2024

If Herbert Chitepo had remained Tanzania’s chief prosecutor, busy quoting Bible verses & sneaking into Zambia to lead the struggle, would his physical address ĥave been bombed by “uyu uyu aida kuuraya President kubva muna 1980!,” who’s cited in Grace Mugabe’s voice?

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...