Xavi Future Uncertain

Xavi Hernandez’s future as the head coach of Barcelona has been plugged into doubt again following his comments that have reportedly angered the club’s board.

Xavi only announced a few weeks ago that he is staying at the Catalan giants after having announced previously that he would be departing at the end of the season.

But in a turn of events, Barca president Joan Laporta has reportedly been urged by the other board members to sack the coach after commenting on the financial status of the club.

He said ahead of their game against Almeria on Thursday: “The Culé must understand that the situation is very complicated to compete economically.

“It has nothing to do with what we had 25 years ago when the coach would come and say ‘I want this one, this one, and this one’. It doesn’t work like that anymore.

“I understand that and that’s how we’re going to adjust to it. That doesn’t mean we’re not going to compete.

We need stability and time. There are good things to compete for. The situation we are in is the situation we are in in terms of results.”

Barcelona directors are believed to be furious for his public addressal of the club’s financial position ahead of the conclusion of the Spanish top-flight season, as reported by RAC1.

President Laporta was left so outraged by the media statement made by his team manager that he is now considering terminating Xavi’s contract, which would mean a late scramble to find a replacement before the transfer window opens.

