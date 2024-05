Video of Mnangagwa Touching Mai Titi ‘Inappropriately’At His Notorious Kwekwe Farm

Spread the love

The following is the controversial video of ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa hand-tapping female socialite Mai Titi (Felisas Murata) in a fashion that has drawn trouble for her. The Sunday Mother’s day incident was at the ZANU PF leader’ Kwekwe where he was once reportedly caught red handed by his wife, Auxillia Mnangagwa with another young woman.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...