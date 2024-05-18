Zimbabwean Scoops Top Regional Business Award

By Business Reporter- Ralph Mupita, the Zimbabwean-born president and chief executive of MTN Group, has been named CEO of the Year at the 2024 Africa CEO Forum.

The prestigious award was presented to Mupita this week during the Africa CEO Forum 2024 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Mupita, an accomplished engineer, corporate executive, and businessman, leads Africa’s largest mobile network operator, MTN Group.

This year’s Africa CEO Forum was organised in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, and attracted over 2,000 African private sector leaders and international investors.

About Ralph Mupita

Ralph Mupita holds a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Engineering and an MBA, both from the University of Cape Town. He has also completed executive programs at Harvard Business School, London Business School, and INSEAD.

His career began as an engineer on construction projects with Haw & Inglis. Since 2001, Mupita has held various leadership roles at Old Mutual in South Africa, including Managing Director of Old Mutual Unit Trusts in 2004, Strategy Director in 2006, Managing Director of Retail in 2008, and Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Emerging Markets in 2011. He has also served as the interim Strategy Director and Chair of the Emerging Markets Exco IT Subcommittee, and as a Director of Emerging Markets for OMLACSA. Mupita is a member of multiple subsidiary boards and serves on the Advisory Board of the Graduate School of Business at the University of Cape Town. He is also actively involved with the LEAP School in South Africa.

