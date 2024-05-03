Mnangagwa Abandons Two Events Amid Coup Fears

By Political Correspondent- President Emmerson Mnangagwa Thursday cancelled two events amid an unspecified “emergency”, leaving observers to believe it could threaten a coup.

Mnangagwa’s house is shaking following indications that he wants to extend his tenure of office beyond 2028, closing doors for his deputy Constantino Chiwenga, who is warming up for the highest office.

Sources within Zanu PF say Chiwenga is not happy with Mnangagwa’s move and is plotting another Mugabe coup against Mnangagwa.

A local daily reported Friday that Mnangagwa cancelled the swearing-in of the newly-appointed deputy ministers Musa Ncube (National Housing and Social Amenities) and Headman Moyo (Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs) at State House.

Mnangagwa also did not turn up for the groundbreaking ceremony of WestProp’s Hills Golf Estate in Mabelreign, Harare, which he was supposed to officiate.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, National Housing and Social Amenities minister Zhemu Soda said the event had been postponed at the State level and could continue as a private event because the President had to attend to some emergency.

Said Soda:

We postponed because of some emergency he (Mnangagwa) had to attend out of town and we are not sure (if) he will be able to join us. As such, the event at State level has been postponed, but the private event can continue.

