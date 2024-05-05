Real Madrid Claim 36th LaLiga Title

Spread the love

Real Madrid claimed a record-extending 36th LaLiga title on Saturday after Girona’s 4-2 thrashing of local rivals Barcelona left Carlo Ancelotti’s side with an unassailable lead in the standings.

With four games left, Real Madrid moved to 87 points on top of the standings after their second-string players earned a 3-0 over relegation threatened Cadiz earlier on Saturday, 13 ahead of Girona in second and 14 clear of third-placed Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez’s side were the only one left who could prevent their bitter rivals Real lifting the title, but their faint hopes were extinguished in Girona as they fell to their second league defeat in three matches.

Real Madrid now can turn their attention to a LaLiga-Champions League double as they get ready to host Bayern Munich in the semi-final return leg on Wednesday after snatching a 2-2 draw in Germany last week.

France 24

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...