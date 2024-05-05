We Are Ready For Triangle – Wangu Mazodze FC

By Stephen Chuma

FC Wangu Mazodze coach John Nyikadzino has said he is very confident of winning against former premiership side, Triangle FC.

Nyikadzino who has also coached different sides in the Premier League in the past said his team respect Triangle just like any other side in the Eastern Region Division 1 League. He however made it clear that FC Wangu Mazodze will go out to collect all three points at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on Sunday.

“We are preparing very well for the match but we will bring our A game to take all three points”, Nyikadzino said.

He also urged Zhalala Zhululu fans to fill up Mucheke Stadium on Sunday in order to boost players’ morale on the pitch.

On injuries, coach Nyikadzino said, “We have one or two injuries but we will see if they will recover in time for the match.

A win for FC Wangu Mazodze against the Sugar Boys will not only guarantee them a place at the top but will prove their mettle against big sides.

The Kingdom Boys have been in fine form in the league and so far the team has a hundred percent record going into match day four.. The team has also built its success based on a strong defensive display that has seen them going for 270 minutes without conceding a goal.

FC Wangu Mazodze versus Triangle match has all the ingredients for a mouth watering encounter and football fans in Masvingo town can expect fireworks on Sunday.

