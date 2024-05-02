Rugare Gumbo Rejects Mnangagwa’s Offer

Spread the love

By Political Correspondent- One of the founding members of the ruling Zanu PF party and the last surviving Dare Rechimurenga, Rugare Gumbo, has turned down Emmerson Mnangagwa’s reconciliation offer.

Rugare Gumbo

Gumbo, a veteran figure within Zimbabwean politics, was expelled from the ruling party in 2014 in the initiation of a Mnangagwa faction.

This expulsion came as a result of machinations led by Mnangagwa’s faction, which falsely accused Gumbo of orchestrating a coup against the then-incumbent leader, Robert Mugabe.

Ironically, Mnangagwa would eventually rise to power in 2017, ousting Mugabe through a military intervention.

Despite Mnangagwa’s recent attempts at rapprochement, Gumbo has firmly rebuffed any notion of rejoining Zanu PF.

Moreover, he has publicly aired his disdain for Mnangagwa’s advances, underscoring his rejection in a widely circulated video on social media platforms.

Gumbo’s defiance carries added weight due to his seniority within the Zanu PF hierarchy.

As a founding member and a revered figure within the party, his refusal to entertain Mnangagwa’s proposals represents a significant humiliation for the current administration.

In our candid chat Elder Gumbo also waded into the @waltermzembi & @Hon_Kasukuwere matter. @ZANUPF_Official is keen to get selected former members exiled or expelled to write letters as a condition for re-admission.Yours truly included. All have dismissed this conditional re-… pic.twitter.com/lnGx5j0v0u — Lloyd Msipa 🇿🇼 (@LloydMsipa) May 2, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...