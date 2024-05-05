Mnangagwa Sets Fuel Prices in Zimbabwe Gold Amidst Currency Transition

By A Correspondent

In a recent development, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has made a significant move by announcing fuel prices in the newly introduced Zimbabwe Gold currency, while also maintaining their USD equivalents.

According to ZERA’s declaration, petrol will now cost 21.15 ZiG, with diesel priced at 22.24 ZiG.

This unveiling of new prices has sparked apprehension regarding the likelihood of fuel shortages in Zimbabwe.

