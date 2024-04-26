I Never Spoke To You, Leave Me Alone, Sadomba’s Wife Tells H-Metro

By A Correspondent| Ex-footballer Edward Sadomba’s media shy wife Sherlyn has raised concern over reports coming out of the media about her fallout with the footie saying this is all hurting their children.

Her lawyers have written to H-Metro Editor Robson Sharuko over the reports which she said are misleading and all coming from an unnamed source which has opened room for falsified information.

Her lawyers, said their client is a professional who does not grant interviews to the press and are concerned where the reports are coming from as they feel the unnamed source is doing more harm than good.

They said H-Metro reports published on Wednesday and Thursday were inflammatory, speculative and exaggerated which is impacting her children negatively and demanded that they be pulled down from their social media platforms or they will instigate legal action.

“We are writing to address the recent stories published in H-Metro on 24 April 2024 and on 25 April 2024 regarding her marriage. These articles claim that our client granted an interview to a journalist from your publication and discussed personal details about her marriage. This information is categorically false.

“We further note that, despite our client demanding you to withdraw your defamatory statements on the 24th and 25th of April 2024, you have made no effort to mitigate the situation nor to alleviate any adverse consequences of your unlawful conduct.

“In light of the above, we hereby demand that you immediately retract and delete all social media posts and/or pages on social media platforms containing any false and defamatory information or misrepresentations such as those elucidated in this letter.

“Should you fail/refuse to do so, we are instructed to take further legal action against you for damages on the grounds of defamation, including a cost order against you on the legal practitioner and client scale,” the letter reads.

