Pastor Chris Oyakhilome Exposed By Ex Wife

By Religion Reporter | Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is still to comment over allegations cited of his wife following his divorce.

Oyakhilome who is the GoldMafia implicated Uebert Angel l’s associated, runs the church called Christ Embassy and a television channel called Loveworld.

When he was exposed over his divorce, Oyakhilome announced in video saying he is immune to sin. He preached to his followers saying they should disregard media revelations that he was divorcing, while saying a man of God cannot sin, verbatim.

This time his wife is cited in a UK journalist’s journal accusing the man of being “non-straight”

The statements are part of heavy pile of allegations that may explain what has been transpiring inside the man of the cloth’s private life during his pursuits in which he pulls Christians to regularly examine his conduct. The divorce filing is reference number, FD14D01650, filed on 9 April 2014 at divorce section A, Central Family Court, First Avenue House, High Holborn, London, UK.

The basis of the divorce is printed as “unreasonable behaviour and inappropriate relationships with members of staff.”

The divorce was granted on these grounds, ZimEye reveals.

Oyakhilome has gone on for 10 years without commenting and his public statement has been that he, as a man of God cannot sin.

Meanwhile, the London journalist, Brilliant Pongo of the development in a poem saying-

‘Truth can irritate

Truth can upset

But truth still needs to be told

Threats and all sorts of fire conjured from deepest pits of hell will be spoken towards you

But only those uncomfortable with truth will catch feelings.

A lie can be ignored…

Chris has a dude, I repeat 🔁 Anita left only to be replaced by a married dude.

That’s his choice not a crime Yes,

How do I know, the one that left told me…

Those catching feelings sue me…I am only sharing the untold stories no time to argue…

Ps/ they do kinda look alike (each to their own but at least tell the church the truth) ‘

