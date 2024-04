FAZ Agent Caught Using Chamisa’s Face

By TheZimbabweSentinel -An Independent candidate for the Mount Pleasant constituency in this weekend’s by-elections, Brian Ticky has denied claims of working with the Zanu PF-sponsored CIO grouping Forever Associates of Zimbabwe (FAC).

He is accused of using former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa’s face on his campaign billboards and posters.

…More to follow…….

