Botswana Hits Gambia Dictator Jammeh as UN Votes for Military Attack | CLASS REJECTION

Staff Reporter| Botswana has made history becoming the first African state to slap Yahya Jammeh with a rejection.

Ian Khama’s government announced today it no longer recognises Yahya Jammeh as The Gambia’s president.

The development came as the UN Security Council passed a move to later today vote on a draft resolution for a military attack on Jammeh.

The AFP news agency reports that the UN will today vote to support efforts by the West African regional bloc to transfer power in The Gambia to Adama Barrow.

The Economic Community Of West African States (Ecowas) has prepared a force to intervene in The Gambia if Yahya Jammeh des not give up power today following his defeat in elections on 1 December.

The Gambia, the smallest country in mainland Africa, is part of Ecowas.

Adama Barrow won last year’s elections, a development that saw Jammeh accept the defeat. But days later he performed a u-turn announcing that the election count was inaccurate and the man who once vowed he will rule the country for a billion years, now refuses to go.