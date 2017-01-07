Chikurubi Inmates Compose AFCON Song for Warriors

Inmates at Chikurubi Farm Prison composed a song titled ‘Bhora Warriors Bhora on Warriors’ encouraging them to raise the country’s flag high at the Africa Cup of Nations finals to be held in Gabon next week.

The nation has high expectations for the Warriors to perform at the AFCON finals with inmates at Chikurubi Farm Prison composing a song dedicated to the Warriors.

The motivational song reflects the mood of the inmates and their expectations reflecting that although they may be in limited boundaries their support for the national team is unwavering and every Zimbabwean should rally behind the team.

The inmates say the song is a reflection that the prison walls will not affect their support for the national team.

The Chikurubi inmates also composed songs for the Mighty Warriors and Dynamos as they celebrate the achievement of the two most successful teams in the country. – State Media