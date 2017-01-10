Manyenyeni Slapped With a $ 60 000 Lawsuit

By Staff Reporter | The Harare City Council has been slapped with a $57 556 lawsuit by Mbare residents over the flash floods which destroyed their property last December.

In the summons delivered to the Town House, by the residents’ lawyers, Allen Moyo Attorneys at Law, on Monday, the Mbare flood victims say that they want to be compensated for the damage caused on their properties by the floods that affected them in December.

They argue that if the Harare City Council had properly maintained the city’s drainage system they would not have been affected by the flash floods. Flash flood occurred on December 26 after the drainage system failed to contain the heavy rain which was pouring.