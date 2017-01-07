Prophet Infects School Child With Deadly STI

Terrence Mawawa, Chivhu | A prophet from Govere Village in Sadza District infected a form four pupil with a Sexually Transmitted Infection after raping her under the guise of exorcising demons.

The man, Percy Mudyiwa(42),the leader of Kunzwana Kwevapostori Church, appeared before Chivhu Regional Magistrate last week facing rape charges.

Mudyiwa allegedly raped the form four pupil from Neshangwe Secondary School, claiming she was possessed by evil spirits.

Facts were that sometime in October last year, the girl visited Mudyiwa’s church situated at a bushy area near Govere Village. Mudyiwa then proposed love to the pupil and she turned down his advances.

He then intimidated the girl saying she was being haunted by evil spirits and he was the only one capable of cleansing her.

On November 8,2016, Mudyiwa followed the girl as she was going to school, dragged her into the bush and raped her.

The court heard that the girl bled and wiped the blood with a handkerchief. Mudyiwa threatened to stab the girl if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

He then ordered the girl to wash her private parts at a nearby stream.

On a separate day, the girl passed through Mudyiwa’s homestead on her way to school. He raped her again and threatened her with unspecified action if she disclosed the matter.

On December 5 the girl complained of stomach pains and told her grandfather who questioned her about the cause of her illness. She then disclosed the matter.

A report was made to the police leading to Mudyiwa’s arrest.

The girl was taken to a local hospital where she was diagnosed with an infectious STI. The case continues…