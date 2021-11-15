Prophet T Freddy “Ignores” Own Followers

By A Correspondent- Controversial ‘Prophet’ Tapiwa Freddy has not been engaging with his multitude of followers and church members following the much-publicised secret love affair he had with Radio Zimbabwe presenter Rutendo Makuti.

This comes as the messy love-affair between the Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder and ZBC presenter, Rutendo Makuti, has come to light after Makuti is said to have demanded US$20,000 and a luxurious Mercedes-Benz sedan to keep the extra-marital relationship a secret.

T Freddy, who in court documents confirmed handing over the car to Rutendo, has effectively placed his 258,000 followers on Facebook on the backburner and no longer replies to their comments, questions or queries. While the page remains active and has regular updates, it is the one-way communication that has riled some of his top followers who have now threatened to use other means to ensure he engages them.

“Chasara kutoita zvokukufonerai munhu waShe because pano hamuchapindure zve speed,” said one Joe Styles, threatening to voice call T Freddy after he “ignored” his earlier request.

Several of his followers complained that they were being “punished” by the church leader for crimes they didn’t do.

One other T Freddy faithful, Annah Mateka, pleaded with the self-proclaimed Prophet to respond to her WhatsApp messages as she was desperate for his “help”.

She and others said they had been used to him responding to their messages on various platforms but were now stuck with piles of unresponded enquiries.

T Freddy, in a terse response, simply said he will respond. Yet others of his many followes mobbed him on social media asking that he remains steadfast in the face of “trials and tribulations”, showing that his staunchest followers were unlikely to be moved by the unfolding sex scandal.

“Bhora mberi Prophet T. Freddy nyangwe vakakusvorai or kuseka or kutuka we support you Mwari akuwedzerei ma blessing even Jesu vaakapa chokudya vaine nzara nevaakaporesa ndivo vaive number 1 kuti ngaarovererwe.

“May God continue to protect you munhu waMwari rambai muchidzijisa gejo pakubatsira vanhu nyika ipone varwara vapore vasingatendi Mwari vagomutenda well done munhu washe vana Svorai hatinei navo tinokusapotai zvakadero,” said Dorothy Chamani.

But even as his sex scandal trended on social media, T Freddy continued publishing

T Freddy who is famed for ‘spiritual spectacles’, where he used spectacles to foretell the future was allegedly caught off guard after he was accused of raping Makuti and sleeping with her before a year had lapsed since the death of her husband, violating traditional norms.

It is alleged that sometime in 2020 Freddy had a relationship with Makuti and during the relationship, Makuti is said to have started threatening to expose their affair if he did not meet her financial and material demands.

Freddy, who is married, was then summoned by Chief Chikwaka in August 2021 and upon his arrival at the chief’s homestead he was tipped that there were some police officers who wanted to extort him.

He made a U-turn and sought to return to Harare but was stopped by some police officers who were manning a roadblock and was forced to get back to the chief’s homestead.



The chief allegedly accused him of raping Makuti and sleeping with her before a year had lapsed since the death of her husband, violating traditional norms.

Freddy promised to pay US$15 000. In addition, the chief ordered him to pay three goats and Freddy promised to return at a later date with the money and the goats.

It is alleged that the chief made the pastor sign an agreement which was authored by an Inspector Jaji.

Upon their return to Harare, Makuti told Freddy to hand over the US$15 000 to her personally since she is the one who was aggrieved.

He handed over a Mercedes Benz E250 valued at US$15 000. It is alleged after some days, Makuti started threatening Freddy again, saying his secretary Nollen Mundawaro had insulted her so she wanted a compensation of US$20 000.

On Thursday, Makuti’s brother demanded that he pays up the US$20 000 and that he signs an acknowledgement that he had raped her, failure which would result in him exposing their affair.

Freddy reported the matter to the police.

Makuti was arrested after she was lured to meet with Freddy to purportedly to discuss the payment of the US$20 000.

The US$ 15 000 was recovered.

Makuti was arrested last week on charges of extorting a popular Harare preacher.

She was arraigned before Harare Magistrate Court Magistrate Sheunesu Matova on Friday who remanded her to December 9 for routine remand.

The 33-year-old was released on $5 000 bail and ordered not to interfere with state witnesses.

-newsday