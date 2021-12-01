Instructor Left Shocked As Learner Drives Off With Motorcycle

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a theft case in which an unknown suspect who was conducting riding lessons fled with a motorcycle belonging to the driving school that was training him.

Police say the instructor was yet to record the suspect’s identity details. Sid police in a statement:

The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding a case of theft of motorcycle which occurred on 29/11/21 at Robert Mugabe Square, near Rotten Row Magistrate Court, Harare where an unknown suspect, who was conducting riding lessons, rode off with a motor-cycle (ADO 7409) belonging to a local driving school.

He left the instructor shocked and waiting. The instructor had not recorded any particulars of the suspect