Winky D’s Happy Again, Lyrics Brief Review

By Simba Chikanza | How I wish the ending was the beginning. The quality of vocals in the last 43 seconds right at the end should have been at the beginning, or at least the sound mastering quality be the one that opens the gates to the castle, at the beginning.

Winky D has released a song that features ‘Queen Elizabeth’ as his bride, and the graphics are Hollywood quality as they carry the viewer into the castles of England…

The song has the artiste, a black slave at a huge palace, and the date sitting somewhere several hundreds of years ago.

Immediately the Queen mother is speaking with her daughter and she is arguing with her about her future love life, as she has arranged for a husband who fits the class of expectation according to royalty.

The Queen must marry the King of Maldives, as is the custom of all nobility. But the daughter who’s the Queen, loves only Winky D.

The Queen mother continues her argument. “I only look at my queen, you’ve made me such a proud mother, finally you’ve married the King of Maldives.

” I can’t wait to hold my new grandchild in my hands, the Queen mother exclaims.

“Mother I would much rather die than to see that happen,” the daughter, the Queen screams.

And then suddenly a black slave comes from behind the building carrying on his shoulders a large burden of grass which he quickly throws down.

He energetically wipes his face and then starts to sing:

It’s not money that can buy you all the things in life, it’s not money that can make you a better wife. It’s not money that can make you pay the love price. It’s not money, no.

These little words. Running up in my veins. If I say I love you girl and you love me too we can be happy again. These little words running up in my veins if I say I love you girl and you love me too we can be happy again…and so forth.

How I wish the ending was the beginning. The quality of vocals in the last 43 seconds right at the end should have been at the beginning, or at least the sound mastering quality be the one that opens the gates to the castle, right at the beginning. My only criticism against the producer is that the lead singer’s vocals are a bit too raw.

Meanwhile, Winky D’s colleague Seh Calaz passed the following as his own comment:

If you have been around Zimdancehall for long enough you will understand this. Kubva mazuva e rasta Medley ane maziso anoona chokwadi anokuudza kuti mu Zimdancehall hapana mumwe munhu ane progress inopfuura creativity ya Winky D DiBigman. Paper bag, Ijipita, Mu Garden, Happy again. Tinotoona mafirimu chaiwo tichinzwa ngoma. Gaffa I Gaffa it takes time kutombozvinzwisisa kana uri shallow. Ndangofungawo kungotaura zvazviri pasina ma bias.

chakanakachakanaka

Happy Again Lyrics

It’s not money that can buy you all the things in life

It’s not money that can make you be a better wife

It’s not money that can make you pay the love price

It’s not money no

These few little words (Few little words)

Running up in my nerves (Up in my nerves)

If I say I love you girl

And you say you love me too

We can be happy again (Happy again)

These few little words (Few little words)

Running up in my nerves (Up in my nerves)

If I say I love you girl

And you say you love me too

We can be happy again (Happy again)

The silver and the gold is mean’t for the world

The love that I hold is mean’t for your soul

The rivers will flow and nature will call

I hope you will know that I’m giving my all

I’ve come to light that fire fire fire again

I’ve come to light that fire fire fire again

With these few little words running up in my nerves

I woun’t promise you no silver this is all that I have

These few little words (Few little words)

Running up in my nerves (Up in my nerves)

If I say I love you girl

And you say you love me too

We can be happy again (Happy again)

These few little words (Few little words)

Running up in my nerves (Up in my nerves)

If I say I love you girl

And you say you love me too

We can be happy again (Happy again)

Some even kill for love

Some blood will spill for love

When all the love is gone

They will keep on holding on to grudge

But gyal you have come in peace

I’m glad to live my wish

I’m going to fill this empty space

With love and happiness

I’ve come to light that fire fire fire again

I’ve come to light that fire fire fire again

With these few little words running up in my nerves

I woun’t promise you no silver this is all that I have

These few little words (Few little words)

Running up in my nerves (Up in my nerves)

If I say I love you girl

And you say you love me too

We can be happy again (Happy again)

These few little words (Few little words)

Running up in my nerves (Up in my nerves)

If I say I love you girl

And you say you love me too

We can be happy again (Happy again)