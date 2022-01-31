Police Arrest Woman(38) For Killing Baby

Own Correspondent|A Tsholotsho woman has been arrested for killing her own baby.

The woman(38), strangled the baby after being impregnated by her boyfriend.

Her husband was in South Africa when she got hooked to her new lover.

Read police statement below:

On 20/01/22, Police in Tsholotsho acted on a tip-off and arrested a woman (38) in connection with a case of infanticide, where the suspect, who was impregnated by her boyfriend while the husband was in SA, gave birth to a baby girl on 01/12/21 at Mhlatshwa Village and strangled the baby to death before burying the remains in her garden. The matter came to light after the husband came back and noticed the suspect’s swollen breast. The husband did not report the case to Police.

The remains have since been exhumed and taken to Tsholotsho District Hospital for post-mortem