Belvedere Teachers College Bans Mnangagwa’s ZiG Currency

Dear ZimEye.

I am a student from Belvedere Teachers College…..please hide my id👏🏼. We have a very big problem and we are looking for help from you. The college sent us some messages telling us that before we pay fees for second term we must contact Dean of Students first. The problem Dean is saying we must pay in USD only and not ZiG.

See the below pictures

