Chivhayo Caught Red-Handed, Abusing Disabled People

Dear

@wicknellchivayo

My name is Soneni Gwizi, I am a disabled Disability Activist. You parked at parking clearly written Disabled Parking Only in bright yellow near the front door entrance. What is the name of your disability so that we include you in some of the programmes for #PWDs. If you do nor have a disability Please use ordinary parking for able-bodied people! Regards Soneni

Dear @wicknellchivayo

